Lee brings track record of success to ACU, will serve as Offensive Coordinator

ABILENE – The ACU football team and head coach Keith Patterson have named former Mary Hardin-Baylor coach Stephen Lee as offensive coordinator. Lee has served in the same role since 2015 for the Crusaders, who are coming off a perfect 15-0 season and their second Stagg Bowl Championship in four seasons.



“I am a West Texas guy, born and raised, so I am excited to be bringing my family to Abilene, Texas,” Lee said. “I am very honored to be the next Offensive Coordinator at Abilene Christian. I believe Coach Patterson is bringing in a tremendous staff, and I am looking forward to going to work with a championship approach and helping this team achieve our goals.”



During his time in Belton, the Crusaders were the most dominant team in the country on the field, winning three Stagg Bowls and a bevy of American Southwest Conference crowns. The 2018 squad led the nation in scoring offense with 53.4 points per game, and Lee was named as a finalist for the Football Scoop Coach of the Year for the second time.



Prior to UMHB, Lee spent five years at West Texas A&M University, where he guided the Buffs offense to an NCAA Division II record for passing yards (5,544) and a national lead in passing touchdowns (57). The Buffs also produced a Harlon Hill Award runner-up and saw a pair of NCAA postseason berths in addition to a Lone Star Conference Championship.



“Coach Lee is one of the brightest and most innovative offensive coaches in all of college football. He is just a winner,” Patterson said. “He has very strong ties to this region, and we are excited to have him join our staff. He will bring an explosive and aggressive style offense to Abilene Christian University.”



Lee’s stops also include Brenham High School from 2005-11, Howard Payne University from 2000-05, Western New Mexico University from 1999-2000, and Irion County High School 1996-99. As a head coach, Lee boasts an overall record of 89-21, and including his coordinator roles, a record of 249-60.



Lee is a 1993 graduate of Angelo State University and played four years as a quarterback and fullback for the Rams. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Western New Mexico University.

