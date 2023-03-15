ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Lady Eagles evened their record in district 4-5A play to 1-1 on Tuesday when they beat the Cooper Lady Cougars with a final score of 8-1.

So far, it’s been a good season for head coach Jenna Bane’s team, and the players hunger for the game continues on.

Although this season’s team is young with only three and a half returnees, coach Bane says they are fighting every day on the field.

“Our group they play really well together it’s a close-knit family. They play for each other, they play really hard, and there’s not a team that they really went to face against and said dang they’re way better than us. They kind of like the challenge, it’s almost like a David and Goliath group,” said coach Bane. “We’re little, we’re young and so as I tell the girls every game we go into we go into every game saying we’re 0-0 . And at the end of the game we’re hoping we’re 1-0 and then after that rather we’re 1-0 or 0-1, the very next game we’re going back to an 0-0 mindset and treating it as a brand new game.”

During Spring break the Lady Eagles continue district play with two more games this week.

On Thursday they head on the road to go up against Lubbock Monterey before returning home on Saturday to face Lubbock High.