Lions bounce back and advance in the playoffs

The Albany Lions are still alive and kicking the Class 2A Division II playoffs.

They rolled over Miles for the Bi-District championship.

The win was impressive because the week before the Lions lost their season finale to Hamlin.

It’s hard to pick yourself up off the mat, but Albany did it.

Ben West said, “That was a big game for us we definitely wanted to go out and win but props to Hamlin, they just came out and played a better game and they got the best of us. But we know we have a chance to go compete for a state championship and we know that. No matter what that loss is behind us and we’re just out here trying to play Albany Lion football. Execute again, be physical and win some ball games.”

Head Coach Denney Faith said, “Everybody is 0-0 now, actually 1-0 now after we got that first one, but we’re just ready to go on to the next game and we’ve pull all the district stuff behind us now, it’s a new season.”

The Lions continue the playoffs Friday night against Windthorst.

Albany hasn’t lost in the second round since 2011.

They at 7 p.m. in Graham.