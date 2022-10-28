The Brownwood Lions took on the Andrews Mustangs Friday night.

The Lions win in another dominant offensive performance, 47-3.

Only allowing a field goal for the Mustangs, the Lions defense walked over them.

Brownwood is off for the final week of district play, but wins the district outright after tonight’s win against Andrews and secures the #1 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

In division two, the Sweetwater Mustangs fell to the Hirschi Huskies, 53-7.

The Mustangs go head-to-head with the Snyder Tigers for a playoff berth in one final showdown.