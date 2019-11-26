Lions learn valuable lesson in Area victory

The Brownwood Lions are playing football at Thanksgiving for the first time since 2015.

The Lions built a huge lead against Alvarado in the Area round, but they ended up trailing with less than a minute to go.

No worries. Brownwood kicked a field goal with :37 to go to win the game.

Losing a big lead is never a good thing, but the lesson’s learned are invaluable.

Drew Huff said, “For me personally, I learned not to get too high or too low, because the offense didn’t come out firing on all cylinders in the second half obviously. Coming out and kicking the game winning field goal and getting enough to win, that was the high for us.”

AJ McCarty said, “I learned that we have fight in us and we’re never gonna give up and that’s been preached to us ever since offseason last year. We’re going hard all the way through the game.”

The Lions face another challenge this week.

They take on undefeated Argyle on Friday in Waco at 1 p.m.