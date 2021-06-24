Little Leaguers love playing the game of baseball

It’s always a beautiful thing to see a new generation of kids fall in love with America’s favorite past time.

Carter Riley says, “I really love it. I’ve just played since I was two-years-old. It’s just been really fun for me.”

Jace Blair says, “I love everybody back there. We’re all good friends and I just don’t want to stop playing baseball.”

Like most young players, these little leaguers are inspired by their favorite MLB players.

Cash Churchill says, “My favorite player is Javier Baez. He’s a great short stop, and he pimps the heck out of the ball if he hits a home run.”

Jace Blair says, Zack Greinke. Just because of the way he performs and he’s funny to watch.”

Carter Riley says, “Fernando Tatis Jr. He’s just a really joyful player and he’s a short stop.”

Nate Holbrook says, “Joey Gallo, because he hit bombs.”

Kamden Allen says, “Probably Fernando Tatis or Javier Baez, because I love their defensive plays.”

From the Big Country, across the United States, and around the world, Little Leagues are competing to punch their tickets to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series. The coaches I spoke with say it’s more important than ever for their players to have fun no matter how heated the compeition might get.

Alex Tatum says, “We’re just volunteers, we enjoy doing it and we’re here for the kids. Whatever it takes to get them up, get the morale going, that’s what we’re here for. Win or lose, if you give 100%, at the end of the day who cares. You’re out here having fun.”

Mark Jackson says, “We want these kids to do the very best they can, but to grow as young men as they play the game that they love.”

Playing little league baseball or any other youth sport gives kids the chance to get outside, have some fun, and maybe even make some lifelong friends in the process.

Mark Jackson says, “My son is 12-years-old and this is his last year of little league baseball, and so it’s really sweet and it’s really fun, and so we want to play and we want to win for as long as we can. So we can keep this fun dream alive.”

Cash Churchill says, “Me and my brother have been talking. He wanted to go to Williamsport, I want to go to Williamsport. I would just be so fun, and they’re so fun. Hysterical.”

The District V tournament semifinals is Friday night at Dixie Little League at 8 p.m.