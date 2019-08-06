Little things are taken care of in Early; winning should follow

The Early Longhorns are back on the field, and they are ready to shock the region in 2019.

Head coach Blake Sanford has thirteen positions filled with starters from 2018, so experience and leadership are a strong point for this team.

Sanford says the little things some coaches have to worry about are taken care of already.

Blake Sandford said, “They understand what it takes to make this old man tick so they know when they get toes on the line, they know what is expected in the locker room, weight room, school building and all the stuff we expect, we’ve got that handled.”

Ethen Portillo said, “This year, I think we have way more leaders than in past years and we have a little more work ethic than others.”

Diego Crader said, “Everyone shows up, we all work hard, and I think we’re good leaders altogether.”

The Longhorns are working toward their opener later this month. They start 2019 at home against the Bangs Dragons.