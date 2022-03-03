The Cisco Loboes are back in the regional tournament, which is the same place their season came to an close last year. This time around the Loboes have a golden opportunity to pick up where they left off.

“We’ve came a long way since the start of the season. Coming out of football, starting later than other teams around here. We can keep getting better and better through offense and defense,” said Tre Brackeen.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard and doing everything we can, and don’t take practice lightly,” said Trent Bailey.

Almost all of the Loboes are multi-sports athletes, and many of them believe their time on the gridiron, has laid the foundation for them to be even better on the basketball court.

“Going from that same intensity that we have in football, because of the deep playoff runs that we have made. You go straight into basketball, it definitely helps, just strength-wise endurance-wise and knowing what it takes to get far in the playoffs and just know what level you have to play at,” said Kason Conring.

Cisco’s size and physicality have been a nightmare for other teams to deal with in the postseason.

“All of the teams we’ve played, we’ve probably had one or two tall kids, while our shortest is probably about six-one. I think our rebounding is what’s helping us get second chances and put-backs and stuff like that,” said Brackeen.

So far this year, the Loboes have completed four out of their five preseason goals. They won their 4th consecutive district title, made the playoffs, won more than 16 regular season games, and made it to the regional tournament. The 5th and final goal is earning a trip to San Antonio for state.

“It would mean a lot to us. I’m from Cisco. I got beat in the regional finals my senior year and so last year getting beat in the regional finals again, I have a chip on my shoulder, and I know our players do and their confident and I hope we can get a run for it.” said Head Coach Kevin Hearne.

“We have a lot more room for improvement and to get to that state game and that state tournament. We’re going to keep on practicing and keep on improving as a team and just get to our goal, to get that state tournament,” said Conring.

The Loboes start the regional tournament in McKinney on Friday night at 6:00pm.