Local athletes compete in Texas High School Rodeo Finals

Oh, hey there. I’m just at the Texas high school rodeo state championships, just one of the events in Texas that makes Texas, Texas. There’s a lot of unique things to look at today and we have two Big Country athletes competing here, let’s go take a look.

The Texas high school rodeo finals brings an atmosphere like no other. The snacks sold at each corner, the events competed in by the students and of course the cowboy and cowgirl attire worn to the arena.

The competitions will take place all week. Two Big Country competitors were involved in Steer wrestling Tuesday afternoon including Snyder senior Quinten Freeman and Colorado City senior Jacob Walters. Both performed in the morning and afternoon and were pleased with their performance.

Jacob Walters said, “I just tried to execute my gameplan and it went good and I was happy with the way it turned out. I entered the team roping and the calf roping too. Anytime you can pick up momentum, just like any other sport, if you can pick it up and take it with you, it’s always good to get on a roll.”

Quinten Freeman said, “Today I had Jacob Walters steer for me this morning, I knew he ran on pretty good, so I really got me a great start and cheated a little bit, then when I hooked him I made sure I had full extention in my legs when I hooked that nose and it hit really nice. I’m pretty sure I’m leading the average aggregate right now and I’m just gonna keep coming up here every day and watch these cattle and try to learn more about them, figure a better start and hopefully it will hold.”

Taylor Telecom Arena will have the rest of the steer wrestling competitors as well as the rest of the rodeo events through Saturday.