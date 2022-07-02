For decades the Big Country has been known for its skills on the gridiron, but in recent years there has been a great deal of success on the diamond.

That success has been seen at all levels of baseball, from little league, to high school, and even at the college ranks.

ACU Head Baseball Coach Rick McCarty says he is encouraged by the love for baseball spreading around the Big Country, and the role his Wildcats have played in it.

“I think it’s spilling over to us and our program. We had 4,000 people, over 4,000 people at our Texas Tech game. If you were to peel back the layers to that crowd, a lot little league kids were there for that experience. Which only encourages them to want to continue to chase those dreams, and we want to be built around the community. We love the community support that we’ve gotten, and this will be year four for us and our coaching staff, so there’s no secret about it. It’s football, but man baseball’s coming right? Baseball’s coming, so we’re excited to be a part of that,” said ACU Head Baseball Coach Rick McCarty.

In 2022 McCarty’s ACU Wildcats secured their second straight +30 win season, and made it all the way to the conference championship game in their first season in the WAC.