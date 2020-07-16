2020 Players to Watch: Alex Salas

2020 Player to Watch Alex Salas said, “To be honest, I just run. I just take off and run.”

Alex Salas sure proved to have a knack for taking off and running last season for the Winters Blizzards. This summer, the flexbone quarterback continued to work on his speed in preparation for the upcoming season.

Salas said, “I do workouts on my own. My dad put me in drills. I did tires and cone drills just to keep myself in shape.”

Winters Head Coach Matt McCarty said, “Alex is one that will hit the hole and he doesn’t care if someone is in his way. Sometimes I have to tell him that you can juke someone, you don’t have to run them over every time, but he likes the physical style of play and that’s something that is always good to have in the flexbone, to have a physical runner at quarterback.”

Salas put up solid numbers last season. On the ground he rushed for 624 yards and 9 touchdowns. Through the air, Salas passed for 435 yards and 7 touchdowns. He credits much of his success to the senior leadership in 2019.

Salas said, “I was always bringing myself down and they always picked me up to be a better person and to always shake off any mess-up on a play, they would tell me to pick myself up and do better on the next play. That’s what helped me and pushed me to do better.”

This year, expect Salas to throw the ball even more.

McCarty said, “I think that’s something that Alex is strong at that we can go to and we’re going to change up our offense just a little bit with the same basic principles.”

And while losing four starting linemen will be a challenge for Winters, the expectations for Salas and the Blizzards are even higher for 2020.

McCarty said, “Expectations are sky high this year. This is his last year and he knows it, he knows he has to go out and do what he needs to do and I fully expect him to do that.”

Salas said, “It’s a great feeling, I feel good to just be there with my teammates. I’m happy that we got a chance to work out and see each other.”

Alex Salas, a BCH Sports Player to Watch.