2020 Players to Watch: Braydin Warner

After a trip to the state championship in 2019, Braydin Warner returns as the signal caller for the Hamlin Pied Pipers. Warner returns as a four-year starter and has had plenty of experience at the quarterback position. Even with plenty of reps under his belt, Warner is still looking for ways to improve headed into his senior season.

Braydin Warner said, “Right now I’m just trying to expand on everything I had last year, like getting the ball out quicker, faster and stronger. In two-a-days we’re just getting to the fundamentals and then later on in two-a-days is when you get into how hard you’re throwing and all that, but first you have to be accurate and have good footwork.”

After graduating several talented players, Hamlin head coach Russell Lucas has high hopes for his returners. He knows the goals Warner should hit in order to have a successful season.

Russell Lucas said, “We lost Jevon, so that’s a big part of our offense, so between him and Jackson we gotta make up some production there. For Braydin, it could be nice if he was a 1,000 yard rusher along with the things he does throwing the ball. I don’t know if he can do 1,000 yards, but that’s gonna be my challenge to him is that we would like for him to be a 1,000 yard rusher and a 3,000 yard passer. If he does those things, we’ll be making up some of the stuff we lost.”

Warner himself is confident in what this 2020 team has to bring to the table. He understands he’s not the only experienced player to return to the Pied Pipers.

Warner said, “I think with the senior class we’re bringing back this year we’re gonna be very solid. We’ve got a lot of experience, we’ve got four four-year starters, we got multiple three-year starters. some guys it will be their second year and some guys it will be their first year, so I think we have a lot of experience on this team, we have a lot of potential and a lot of good athletes, so I think this year will be good and coach Lucas is always a good coach. He always has a good year and a good game plan every week. I feel like we’ll be just fine.”

