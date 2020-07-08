2020 Players to Watch: Dylan Neuman

Clyde senior quarterback Dylan Neuman enters his third year as the signal caller for the Bulldogs. Neuman started seven games as a sophomore and all 11 games last year as a junior. Being a seasoned veteran, Neuman knows how to set the pace for his team.

Dylan Neuman said, “With a lot of experience under my belt now, I feel a lot more comfortable, a lot more in my spot really. It’s a lot easier to lead by example for the younger guys. I’ve been up here a long time, I know what it’s like and it’s real easy to get glimpses for those younger guys coming up.”

With 1,200 yards of passing and 11 touchdowns, along with five scores on the ground last year, Neuman is ready to vamp up the offense and compliment his defense this fall.

Neuman said, “We just have to work as a whole, our O-Line is a big big deal this year. We’re gonna try to just work the people across from us whether you’re on the O-Line, you’re a running back, receiver, quarterback, just the guy in front of you, we try to work him every single play and be super physical like our defense was last year.”

Head coach Scott Campbell has witnessed the type of leader Neuman can be and how well he can play the quarterback position. He’s excited to use Neuman in several ways and see him step up as a senior.

Scott Campbell said, “We’ll continue to put more on his plate as he moves into his senior year. Allow him to do more checks as he continues to do more within the offense and we look for him to run the ball more this year. It’s a great piece of mind knowing that he’s been back in that position before. The kids trust in him, believe in him and he’s a great leader for us.”

With COVID-19 posing as a threat to the 2020 season, Neuman has a simple message about being on the field this fall.

Neuman said, “I am 110% confident we will be playing on Friday nights.”

Dylan Neuman, a BCH Sports Player to Watch.