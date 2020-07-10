2020 Players to Watch: Xavier Wishert

Jim Ned junior Xavier Wishert comes into the 2020 season with plenty of experience under his belt from his previous season. Wishert, who named to the all-district team as a sophomore, rushed for 859 yards and six touchdowns last year and as a linebacker made 93 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception. Wishert hopes to improve and learn even more this summer headed into the 2020 season.

Xavier Wishert said, “I’m really focusing on my footwork and speed, trying to get bigger, trying to get stronger, faster, as quick as possible. I haven’t had as much working out this season or summer and spring, so it’s been tough, but I’m doing everything possible to get there

Head coach Matt Fanning was pleased with Wishert’s performance as a sophomore and looks forward to seeing what he does as a junior. Fanning sees Wishert as an uplifting teammate to the rest of his squad.

Matt Fanning said, “One of the things we get most excited about with Xavier is he’s a tremendous athlete to our football team and our program as a whole. He’s a really good basketball player and he’s a track star. More important to that, he’s a leader. I mean he’s a great teammate. He’s a guy that’s always excited, he’s always building up his teammates, he’s never negative, he’s always positive and a really good locker room guy. That’s the thing that really jumps out about X.”

While wanting to improve, Wishert hopes to set stress aside and have fun while also establishing a strong bond with his teammates on both sides of the ball.

Wishert said, “We wanna have a lot of energy, tons of energy. Having our teammates build each other up, never tearing each other down. Coming off the field and slapping each other’s butts and telling them good job. That’s pretty much what we’re gonna have to do to help each other get to the next play.”

Xavier Wishert a 2020 BCH Sports Player to Watch.