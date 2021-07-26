2021 Players to Watch: Leo Holsey, Sweetwater

The Sweetwater Mustangs had a successful season in 2020 led by quarterback Leo Holsey. Holsey made plenty of clutch plays and led his team to victory in tough games. As he enters his senior season, Holsey will be led new head coach Russell Lucas who was hired in March of this year. Holsey and the Mustangs are ready to learn under Lucas.

Holsey said, “He’s amazing. I’ve already learned the offense and he can explain stuff that for other coaches it’s kinda hard, but he makes it easy for us to understand real quick with how to learn a new style of football. So, he’s been real easy with that and I’m excited.”

Sweetwater made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2020 where they lost a tough game with Celina. After falling short last year, Holsey’s goal is clear for the coming campaign.

He said, “With Sweetwater, the goal is always to win state. No matter what it’s always to win state, that’s always the plan.”

During the offseason, the football season for most players can’t come quickly enough. Holsey has had plenty of time to prepare with his team and get ready. He’s excited to return to the field with his teammates.

Holsey said, “I’ve never seen a group of guys act this way towards football. It’s senior year, my classmates are excited, we just can’t wait to get out there. We lost a lot of good people last year, a good group of seniors including the whole offensive line, so we have to get coached up and ready to go.”

Leo Holsey, one of our 2021 BCH Sports players to watch.