7-on-7 is about more than winning and losing

Why do high school teams across the country play 7-on-7 football in the summer months?

The obvious answer is because coaches want the players to be in some kind of shape when the next season rolls around.

There is more to it, though.

Comanche, for one, is getting used to a new coach and a new offense.

The Indians Hudson Welch says, “We just got a new coach and good for us to get our here, throw the ball, get some chemistry with our receivers and get back into it.”

Merkel is another team getting used to a new coach. As a matter of fact, Will Kates is the 4th head coach in four years in Merkel. Covid-19 took a competitive summer away from every one, and that’s why Merkel’s Joey Zinc says his team needs to be on the field.

He said, “It’s probably one of the most important thing for our program right now. Last year, we didn’t get the chance because of Covid. It’s a good opportunity to get out on the gridiron.”

There are other reasons to talk about, too. Albany needs to find a starting quarterback. Brownwood works on their offense. Early is looking to work on the defensive side of things, too.

Albany’s Cole Chapman said, “I thinks it’s important because you get team bonding as you work, throw a lot of routes, get a lot of practice before the season starts.”

Brownwood’s Chance Jones added, “We run our regular plays in 7-on-7, so we are just getting better for the fall season making sure we know how to throw and catch well and have good chemistry coming into the season.”

Early’s Jeremy Brown said, “It’s a chance to get better and learn what we are going to run coverage wise, learns what works and doesn’t work against other teams in our area.

Isaak Eutimio said, “It’s really just the skills, you know, and having to learn the plays, and just having to grind and work for everybody.”

The State 7-on-7 tournament is June 24-26 down in College Station, but even if you don’t go to state, 7-on-7 is good for your team.