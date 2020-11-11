Abilene High got their work done during open week

The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars are getting ready to continue the 2020 season this week.

Neither played last week. One was not playing because of a Covid-19 postponement. The other open date was scheduled.

The Eagles are coming off their final scheduled open date of 2020.

Last week, head coach Mike Fullen said they were going to focus on themselves for most of the week.

The question is, was it a good week, and did they get their work done?

Fullen said, “Absolutely! We got three good days of weightroom and we got three good days of practice in. We just went back and work on ourselves, our fundamentals and cleaned up a few things and added a few things to our cupboard, as far as what we will be able to use later on down the road and got ourselves prepped. We knew this date would be here because of the the rotation of our district and just preparing to get this train on the track and see how far we can take it.”

The Eagles are in the home stretch of the regular season with three games left to play.

The first game is at Shotwell Stadium on Friday night against Frenship.

The Tigers are 1-3 in District 2-6A. The Eagles are 1-2.