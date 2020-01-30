Abilene Sports Alliance Scholarship Applications Available

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Sports Alliance will offer $10,000 in scholarships to graduating student athletes. One male and one female athlete from Abilene Christian, Abilene, Cooper, and Wylie high schools will receive this award.

Applications may be picked up in the high school Counselor’s office, from the Athletic Coordinator/Director at each campus or downloaded from http://www.abilenevisitors.com/Sports-Alliance-Scholarships. The completed application must be turned in to the campus Athletic Coordinator/Director by April 8.

The Sports Alliance has raised funds through the Champions Classic football weekend for 14 years allowing $128,500 to be awarded to 125 graduates.

The Sports Alliance is a committee under the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, an affiliate of the Chamber of Commerce. It was created to generate revenue to the local economy through attracting sporting events to the city. The goals are to increase existing tournaments and create new ones, have an enthusiastic volunteer base and offer scholarships.