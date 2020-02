The ACU men and women’s basketball teams were at home Wednesday evening and hosted Houston Baptist.

The women defeated the Huskies 71-54 and Breanna Wright led the team with 20 points and six assists.

ACU improves to 18-4 overall and 10-3 in Southland play.

The men won their game 81-67 and Clay Gayman was the leading scorer with 19 points.

They improve to 14-10 overall and 9-4 in conference.

Both the men and women are on the road next to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Saturday.