ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' women's basketball team continued its home dominance with an 82-49 win over Howard Payne on Saturday at the Mabee Complex.

The Lady Jackets jumped out to a 12-2 lead to start the game but the Cowgirls answered with a 37-6 run to take control of the game and never looked back. HSU led 41-21 at the half.