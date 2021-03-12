ACU dominates Lamar 93-71 in Southland Semifinal

The ACU Wildcats were back out on the court Friday evening after a triple-bye to face Lamar in the Semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament.

Kolton Kohl helped lead ACU to a 93-71 win with 20 points going 8-12 from the field. Airion Simmons followed with 16 points, knocking down three three-pointers on the night.

The Wildcats shot 53.1% from the field and never trailed in the game.

ACU now moves on to the championship game against Nicholls tomorrow at 8:30 and the winner gets a bid to the NCAA tournament.