ACU golf opens Byron Nelson clubhouse

In April of 2019 ACU began contruction for the Byron Nelson clubhouse for the golf team and 10 months later.

It was officially opened and completed Saturday.

The clubhouse is located across the street from campus and is next to the team’s practice course.

Head Coach Tom Shaw said, “I thought that how lucky we are as the coaches and players to have something like this to call our home. We’ve never had a home as a golf team and, to honor Byron the way we do, the memorabilia that is in there, it is beyond my expectations. I go into work every day seeing something new. I love coming to work here, it’s great.”

Jake Bay said, “This is absolutely incredible, it is more than I ever dreamed or imagined. Having something this convenient is awesome.”