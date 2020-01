The ACU men’s basketball team welcomed in McNeese to Moody Wednesday for their fourth conference meeting of the year.

Joe Pleasant came up with 19 points, while Payten Ricks finished with 18 on the night, however, it wasn’t enough as ACU fell 88-84 to the Cowboys.

The Wildcats fall to 8-7 on the year and 3-1 in Southland play.

They will next face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home Saturday.