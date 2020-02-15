ACU men focused on pushing through tough February stretch

The ACU men also find themselves in an identical spot as the women . They’re also in third place in the conference.

Coach Golding says February is a tough month where he expects his team to succeed and he also has some thoughts on Valentines day.

Head Coach Joe Golding said, “February, it’s a grind, it’s a tired month, it’s an ugly month, besides Valentine’s day that’s a great day if you have a date or you’re married and you remember to get a gift, dating advice out there for everybody. If you don’t have a girlfriend yet I would advise you to wait until after Valentine’s day to save you some money. But it’s a beautiful March. March is beautiful in our business in basketball, so you gotta survive February to have a beautiful March. You gotta have a lot of energy, a lot of juice right now to get through it.”

