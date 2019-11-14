ACU plans to finish the 2019 season strong

The ACU Wildcats are out of the playoff picture after losing to Sam Houston State on Saturday, but the season continues.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play one more Southland Conference game on Saturday, and then they close the season on the road against Mississippi State.

Sometimes it can be hard to keep a team interested after they are out of playoff contention.

How do the Wildcats plan to get it done?

Adonis Davis said, “Everybody in the locker room knows how much the seniors have put into this program and the hard work that we put into this program, so they’re gonna give it everything they have for this last game, for this last home game against Southeastern Louisiana knowing that we can’t make the playoffs.”

Josh Fink said, “This senior class has put so much time, effort and passion and literally everything we have into this football program. There’s guys that aren’t here that started with us, so we have a select group that has stuck it out and given everything they have.”

ACU is at home for the final time on Saturday.

They host Southeastern Louisiana at 1 p.m.