ACU rolls past Lamar in Southland opener

What a comeback season it has been for Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory after missing the 2019 season and the first six games of this year under suspension. He certainly reminded the Cowboys of why they drafted him in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Randy Gregory said, "For me, it's I guess you could say I'm getting used to it. I've gotten used to, you know, leaving and coming back. And, you know, obviously with a new staff, that's a little bit of a challenge also. I try to do my best coming in when I did, just getting to know the guys, getting to know the new players, new coaches, you know, really drilling down the playbook, you know, mentally. I could when I went out there on the field and, you know, I think we did a good job of that. You know, I've said before that, you know, I'm proud of my play. I'm proud of, you know, my commitment to keep coming back to play the sport I love. But, you know, I'm never satisfied. I always think there's more to do. And I still feel the same way. You know, there's more for me to accomplish. There's more on the table. And there's plenty of football left to play this year and beyond and I'm really excited about that."