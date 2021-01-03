ACU rolls past Lamar in Southland opener

Local Sports

The ACU Wildcats opened the 2021 conference season with a convincing 83-65 win over Lamar.

The Wildcats improved to 9-2 overall and, more importantly, opened up 1-0 in Southland Conference play.

After going into the half up 36-30, ACU turned on the gas in the second half.

The Wildcats outscored Lamar 47-35 in the second half.

Coryon Mason led ACU with 21 points scored, including converting three of his four 3-pointer attempts.

Kolton Kohl recorded 7 rebounds and 15 points.

Reggie Miller tallied 4 steals.

The Wildcats will continue conference play on the road at Houston Baptist January 6th.

