ACU rolls past Lamar in Southland opener

The ACU Wildcats opened the 2021 conference season with a convincing 83-65 win over Lamar.
The Wildcats improved to 9-2 overall and, more importantly, opened up 1-0 in Southland Conference play.
After going into the half up 36-30, ACU turned on the gas in the second half.
The Wildcats outscored Lamar 47-35 in the second half.
Coryon Mason led ACU with 21 points scored, including converting three of his four 3-pointer attempts.
Kolton Kohl recorded 7 rebounds and 15 points.
Reggie Miller tallied 4 steals.
The Wildcats will continue conference play on the road at Houston Baptist January 6th.