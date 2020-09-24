ACU using additional time off to prepare for Army

The ACU Wildcats have two weeks to prepare for their matchup with Army at West Point.

Coach Dorrel said he is thankful to have the additional time to prepare for such a unique offense.

Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, “Option football is assignment football, it’s a whole other beast. You have to work on pods throughout the week. I’ve gone against it at my old school we’d see a team regularly that did it in the playoffs. To have that bye in between there where you can get your guys in the pods and get them into the mentality of what you have to do, showing them the different looks, Army does such a great job with their formations. To have two weeks to be able to split it up from a teaching progression standpoint, we feel a lot better about that.”

ACU kicks off against Army October 3rd.