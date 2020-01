The ACU Women came off a bye week and took care of business against the Lady Lions of Southeastern Louisiana, winning 61-53.

Alyssa Adams helped lead the team with 22 points, a career high, as well as 11 rebounds to give her a double-double.

After falling in conference play last week to Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the Wildcats have responded to improve to 5-1 in conference play.

The Wildcats will next head on the road at Sam Houston State Wednesday.