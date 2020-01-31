ACU XC honored for academics by USTFCCCA

ABILENE – 2019 NCAA Cross Country South Central All-Region selections Briahna Gerlach and Kevin Kipkosgei Thursday were recognized by the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) as All-Academics for their stellar work in the classroom.

Kipkosgei is a sophomore nursing major, while Gerlach is a junior majoring in social work.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top-25 (or 10 percent) at the NCAA Regional Championships or as an All-American at the NCAA Championships.

Kipkosegei was the South Central region’s No. 10 runner with a 10K time of 30:28.8, and Gerlach arrived in 19th place at the Texas A&M-hosted race with her 6K mark of 21:37.2.

Overall, there were 117 men and 166 women who were named All-Academic Individuals in NCAA Division I.

Both student-athletes also made the Southland Conference’s All-Academic team, which was unveiled in December.

Each of Jarvis Jelen’s cross country teams received the additional distinction being named All-Academic. His men’s team completed the 2019 fall term with a 3.15 GPA and the women posted a 3.50.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.