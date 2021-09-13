ACU’s Earle earns WAC Offensive Player of the Week honor

ABILENE – The Western Athletic Conference announced its’ weekly list of award winners on Monday morning, with ACU quarterback Stone Earle being named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week. Earle becomes the first ACU football player to receive an award from the WAC after helping the Wildcats to a 62-7 victory over Louisiana College in Saturday night’s home opener.

The Keller, Texas native was electric all night for the Purple and White, tossing six touchdown passes to finish his night one shy of tying the program record, which was set by John David Baker in 2013. Earle completed 18 of his 19 pass attempts for a total of 233 yards, with his first five scoring passes going to different receivers.

The Wildcats are back at home this week, hosting UTPB at Wildcat Stadium at 6:00 p.m. ACU will honor the 2021 senior class prior to kickoff.