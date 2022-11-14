DALLAS – The Western Athletic Conference announced the weekly football awards on Monday, with ACU quarterback Ethan Long receiving Offensive Player of the Week honors after helping lead the Wildcats to a 45-28 road victory over Sam Houston. The Arizona State transfer started for just the second time this season and delivered in a big way, completing passes to nine different targets.

A junior from West Linn, Ore., Long turned in a solid day for the Purple and White on Saturday, tossing for 262 yards and four touchdowns in the win. His 30 completions are the most for an ACU passer since Luke Anthony in a 45-20 win over Houston Baptist in 2019. In limited action this season, Long has cleared 250 passing yards in a game twice, has six touchdowns against just one interception, and produced ACU’s first game with four passing scores this season.

Long and the Wildcats are on the hunt for the first-ever league title since moving to the Division I ranks and will host SFA this Saturday to decide the crown. Kickoff from Wildcat Stadium is slated for 2:30 p.m.