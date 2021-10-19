ACU’s Miller named preseason second team all-WAC; ACU women picked 5th/8th

DENVER – The 2021-22 WAC preseason polls and preseason all-conference teams were announced Tuesday, and the ACU women’s basketball team was picked fifth in the coaches’ poll and eighth in the media poll. Senior Madi Miller was also named preseason all-second team by both the coaches and the media as well. With a lot of unknowns in ACU’s first year in the new conference, the respect for the program and the respect for head coach Julie Goodenough was evident as we begin the new season in just a few weeks.

California Baptist was picked to win the 13-team league in both the coaches’ and media poll, and the Lancers’ Ane Olaeta was named the WAC Preseason Player of the Year by both as well.

ACU brings in eight new players to its 15-person roster, the most under Coach Goodenough. It will be a new-look Wildcats in 2021-22, and Miller leads the group of returners with 87 career games played, and is averaging nearly six points per game for her career. Miller enters her fourth year with the program as one of the leaders of the team who started 23 of the team’s 27 games in 2020-21.

“I am proud for Madi to receive this well deserved recognition for her commitment to our team,” said Goodenough. “Since her freshman season, Madi has been an important and consistent player to the success of our program. As we rely on her experience and leadership, we expect the best is yet to come for her this year.”

2021-22 WAC Coaches’ Poll

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points

California Baptist (6) 137 Stephen F. Austin (6) 133 Grand Canyon (1) 112 Utah Valley 106 Abilene Christian 91 Sam Houston 86 NM State 80 Lamar 63 Seattle U 61 UT Rio Grande Valley 54 Tarleton 43 Dixie State 25 Chicago State 14

2021-22 WAC Media Poll

Rank Team

California Baptist Stephen F. Austin Utah Valley Grand Canyon Sam Houston NM State Lamar

T8. Abilene Christian

T8. Seattle U UT Rio Grande Valley Tarleton Dixie State Chicago State

2021-22­­ Preseason Women’s Basketball Coaches’ All-WAC Teams

First Team

Maria Carvalho, Jr., G, Utah Valley

Amara Graham, Gr., G, Grand Canyon

Zya Nugent, Jr., G, Stephen F. Austin

Ane Olaeta, Gr., G, California Baptist

Britney Thomas, Sr., F, California Baptist

Stephanie Visscher, Sr., G, Stephen F. Austin

Josie Williams, Jr., C, Utah Valley

Micaela Wilson, Gr., F, Lamar

Second Team

Sara Bershers, So., G, UT Rio Grande Valley

Tiarra Brown, So., G, Grand Canyon

Bree Calhoun, Sr., G, Seattle U

Faith Cook, R-Sr., G, Sam Houston

Caitlyn Harper, R-So., F, California Baptist

Aiyana Johnson, Sr., F/C Stephen F. Austin

Madi Miller, Sr., G, Abilene Christian

McKenzi Williams, R-Sr., G, Seattle U

Preseason Player of the Year: Ane Olaeta, California Baptist