Abilene Christian’s Taylor Morgan has been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Morgan was instrumental in the Wildcat’s road victory against Sam Houston.

In her first career start, the guard played all 40 minutes as she scored a career high 21 points.

With Abilene Christian down three starters because of Covid-19 protocols, the sophomore also added seven rebounds and a pair of assists with a steal as well.