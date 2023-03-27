ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Western Athletic Conference Monday announced junior Wildcat Talia Nielsen was selected as its Softball Pitcher of the Week.

The right-hander from Bakersfield, Calif. went 2-0 vs. the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this past weekend at Poly Wells Field. She tossed a complete game in each of her starts, totaling eight strikeouts over 14.0 innings pitched.

Nielsen also finished ACU’s three-game series sweep with a 1.50 ERA and .160 opponents’ batting average.

“Talia had a great weekend in the circle for us,” said Wildcats head coach Abigail Farler. “She did a great job of getting the defense easy chances to handle in her games. I’m also proud of how hard she worked in practice last week to prepare for this matchup with SUU.”

Nielsen took a perfect game into the fifth inning and a no-hitter / shutout into the seventh frame of Saturday’s start on an ultra-efficient 72 pitches. Time of the game was clocked at 95 minutes.

Then on Sunday she forced SUU to leave seven runners on base, including five in scoring position.

Her five Ks on Saturday were a single-game career high with the Wildcats as she won back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Nielsen and the Wildcats return to action this weekend for a three-game set at Utah Valley.