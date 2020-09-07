AHS begins practice under Rhoades

Day one of practice for the Class 6A AHS Eagles looked very different than they expected it would at the start of the year.

Not only were the Eagles opening practice a month later than usual but the man calling the shots at Head Coach is Jeff Rhoades as the interim with Mike Fullen recovering from colon cancer.

Head Coach Jeff Rhoades said, “This week is an acclimation week for us which means we have five days to get ready, to position ourselves for full padded situations going into next week, our scrimmage week. We’re getting in great shape and learning the infastructure of our offense, defense, and special teams. The UIL allowed us an extension on our summer skill specific and our weight training so we’ve been going for a while. To be able to put that gold helmet on and understanding all these kids and our coaches understanding what that means, that’s big for us.”

The Eagles have until September 17th before they take on Wylie in a scrimmage.

AHS opens the season September 25th against Amarillo Tascosa.