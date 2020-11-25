AHS claims playoff spot for first time since 2016

The Abilene High Eagles are playoff bound. The Eagles earned this spot last Friday with a 29-7 victory over Odessa High.

The defense played well allowing only 22 rushing yards and 130 total yards. Offensively, quarterback Abel Ramirez threw three touchdown passes. Two of those passes went to Jashari Houston.

With everything this team has been through, Head Coach Mike Fullen is happy this team could earn a trip to the postseason.

Mike Fullen said, “After the game, I said it doesn’t matter. If we get in, we get in. We’ll do it next week. Fortunately, we found out that we clinched a spot. It was a relief and special for this group, for this team, just based on what they’ve gone through with Covid and my situation. I wanted it for this team and for this program to get us back where we belong.”

The Eagles have one remaining district game against Midland High. They faceoff this Friday in Shotwell.