AHS finds positive takeaways from scrimmage with Wylie

The strange and extended offseason of 2020 included missing Head Coach Mike Fullen who is recovering from colon cancer surgery.

Assistant Head Coach Jeff Rhoads is leading the Eagles through practice and he led them onto the field for the scrimmage against the Wylie Bulldogs last week.

It’s the one and only dress rehearsal for Abilene High before this week’s opener.

Coach Rhoads was pleased with what he saw in the scrimmage.

Jeff Rhoads said, “Trying to figure out who you are. Trying to figure out your identity. We wanted to be physical on defense and tough. We found out some things about ourselves there. We wanted to be physical and tough on offense. We found out some things about ourselves there. We came out of our scrimmage with Wylie. We got our of the scrimmage exactly what we wanted. We thought we were this person, and we were in a lot of places, but we came out with some things to work on, and we addressed those things, over the weekend and today and last Friday, even and through this week. We’ll be ready to go.”

The Eagles open up at Shotwell Stadium on Friday night.

2019 State Quarterfinalist Amarillo Tascosa comes to town for a 7 o’clock kickoff.