AHS football coach uses Twitter to motivate players

During this time of year the AHS football team is usually in the weight room or on the field doing their spring practices, however, AISD had to cancel the rest of the semester due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but defensive back coach Conlan Aguirre has his way of keeping his guys motivated during this time.

Aguirre has decided to take his talents to Twitter and post funny motivational videos for his team.

While having to stay at home, Aguirre wants to make sure he urges his players to stay in shape and work with that they’re given.

Aguirre said, “You know obviously just the situation we’re in, it’s not the best situation. The biggest thing is to get these kids moving. For them to actually see it and kind of make some light of it, I think they’ve enjoyed that.”

Although the AHS field house and practice field is locked up, Aguirre continues to motivate players for what’s to come. He’s confident the Eagles will come back stronger than ever.

Aguirre said, “I mean I’m eager. I think the kids are even more eager than we are as a staff, but the thing that we’re ready for is just to see the kids again. Everyone’s going to be on a different level, as far some guys maybe hitting it a little harder than others, but we’re just making sure we get those guys back.”

For now though, the team and other coaches can be entertained by his theatrics.