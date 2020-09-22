AHS preparing for start of the season

Abilene High is still being led by Assistant Head Coach Jeff Rhoads while Mike Fullen recovers from surgery.

The Eagles are back in the Little Southwest Conference this season, so they have their hands full.

Abilene High is also trying to snap their two-year playoff drought.

It’s been a long off-season, and the Eagles are ready to go.

Jeff Rhoads said, “Here we are. We’ve been through the scrimmage. We’ve got a better idea of who we are, and who we aren’t. We are working to improve those things. We are excited about Tascosa coming to town and getting to hit somebody else and getting on center stage at Shotwell. Most of the kids have been raised here. Shotwell is a big deal to them. A lot of them have deep ties to our Abilene High School community and putting on that gold helmet in Shotwell is a big deal.”

The Eagles open up with a tough one right off the bat at Shotwell Stadium against Amarillo Tascosa.

The Rebels went to the State Quarterfinals in 2019.

The game kicks off at 7 PM.