AHS standout Jeshari Houston signs with Tulsa

Former Abilene High receiver Jeshari Houston is headed north to Tulsa to play for the Golden Hurricane as a preferred walk on.

Houston led the eagles in receiving in 2021 and caught nine touchdown passes, rushed for a touchdown and even threw a touchdown pass.

It’s college time, and Houston is looking forward to the new challenge.

Houston said, “I love Tulsa. I watch their football games. I love seeing them. Talking to people around they say yes it’s a very good college, so I decided to go there. They are one of the few schools that emailed me back and showed interest, so I stuck with them. They said they definitely wanted me to come play, so I decided to stick with them. This is exciting because you don’t see kids from here to going to college for football like that. I’m paving the way for them, so it’s very special for me.”

Houston even played quarterback in an Eagles playoff game this year. The Golden Hurricanes are getting a versatile player.