American Southwest Conference announces delay for fall sports

This has been a week of announcements surrounding local sports. On Tuesday we got the news that high school football will happen in the fall with classes 6A and 5A starting the season a month after classes 4A and down.

The word on DIV. III college football did not come until late Friday night and the American Southwest Conference has announced they will delay the start of the 2020 fall season schedule and championships.

The official release by the conference stated in a vote on Friday evening the American Southwest Conference council of presidents announced it will be delaying conference-scheduled competition and championship events for fall sports programs with anticipation of resuming ASC competition and championships in the spring of 2021.

At this time there have been no announcements for the seasons for basketball and all and spring sports. Here’s what Athletic Directors Sam Ferguson of McMurry and John Neese had to say about the situation.

McMurry Athletic Director Sam Ferguson said, “We’ve been meeting as an athletic directors group for months. We’ve been meeting every week for several months now talking about this situation and finding the best path forward for the American Southwest Conference that will allow us an experience for scholar athletes while also keeping our community safe. There’s no manual for this and I really applaud our conference leadership for making tough decisions that will keep our community safe but also offer a meaningful experience for our scholar athletes.”

HSU Athletic Director John Neese said, “I think we were trying to wait until the last moment to make a decision here. I think we felt like there were some things we felt there were some things we were able to do here in our league that might have allowed us to have a fall season. I think the biggest thing for all of us in Division III came down to the hurdle of testing of testing and how can we make that happen on our campus and all of the various intangibles that go with that.”