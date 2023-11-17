STEPHENVILLE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Argyle Eagles were too good for Wylie on Friday night and beat the Bulldogs, 49-14, in Stephenville.

The Eagles scored the first two touchdowns in the game. A touchdown pass by Maguire Gasperson and an interception that was returned for a touchdown gave Argyle a 14-0 lead.

Wylie stayed alive thanks to Jaeden Smith. He returned the ensuing kickoff 80 for a touchdown to cut the Argyle lead in half.

However, Gasperson threw another touchdown pass and Preston Slaton touchdown run made it a 28-7 game at the half.

The Eagles added three more scores in the second half, and Wylie scored just one more.

Wylie finishes the season with an 8-4 record.