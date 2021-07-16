AYSA honors Jon Smith through competitive volleyball tournament

The AYSA is holding the Jon Smith Memorial varsity showcase volleyball tournament this weekend.

They’re also putting on the Best in the West JV/freshman tournament making it the first time they’re able to split up the varsity and JV players into two tournaments.

The varsity tournament is named after AYSA director of marketing Tucker Smith’s late father Jon Smith. She spoke about having her dad’s legacy honored.

Tucker Smith said, “It’s so honoring, whenever he first passed, the first year they surprised my mom and I with renaming the tournament the Jon Smith Memorial. It caught us way off guard, but it’s cool because this was his vision. This is a type of tournament that most people don’t run with this format. So, it’s cool to have another piece of the community remembering him, obviously we remember him all the time, but having his legacy in something that kids get to play in every year is priceless.”

The two tournaments will continue through Saturday and conclude at 9:00 tomorrow.