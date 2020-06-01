Baker stays alive in Sanitizer Series with win in cornhole

Going into week 11 of the Sanitizer Series, Max Preston boasted a 6-4 lead over Dusty Baker and needed a win to officially claim the series title.

Today, Preston and Baker squared off in a classic match of backyard cornhole.

The match was a best of three series and Preston and Baker would swtich sides at the end of each game.

In game one, Preston was down 17-9 at one point, but came back to take a 19-17 lead. However, Baker would hang on and win 23-19.

Game two didn’t show much promise for Preston. He fell behind quickly and couldn’t recover while Baker cruised to a 24-9 win to take the match.

Baker now moves closer in the series trailing 6-5 to Preston.

After the fan vote done by the BCH Sports Twitter, it was decided Preston and Baker will next play Mario Kart for week 12 of the series.

