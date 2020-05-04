Baker sweeps Preston in ping pong to retake Sanitizer Series lead

The Santizer Seires has returned for week seven and this Sunday, ACU golf coach Tom Shaw graciously opened the Byron Nelson Clubhouse for Max Preston and Dusty Baker to play ping pong.

Baker, in his high experience with the game, ended up sweeping the ping pong match 3-0 over Preston.

In game one, Baker struggled to find the curve on is serve and allowed a few points to Preston, but ultimately took the victory 21-11.

Baker started to find his game and hit the corners in game two and even though Preston found a bit of his groove, Baker got the win by another 21-11 score.

Preston tried his hardest to make a comeback and was even able to squeeze out one more point in game three, but Baker did not fall winning the game 21-12 and match along with it.

Baker now moves ahead in the series 4-3 after cruising by Sunday afternoon.

The duo will compete in something involving basketball next week, most likely horse.