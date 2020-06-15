Baker takes down Preston in Madden, claims Sanitizer Series Championship

In Week 13 of The Sanitizer Series, Dusty Baker defeated Max Preston 39-21 to take the 7-6 edge and claim The Sanitizer Series Championship.

After 12 weeks of a back and forth affair between Baker and Preston, only one could come out on top.

Baker claimed the opening week in EA Sports Madden 19 17-11 played on Xbox.

Week 13 was a rematch of Madden, however, it was on a PS4 and was the updated EA Sports Madden 20.

Baker got off to a fast start with two straight touchdowns, one in the first quarter and one in the second, to take a 14-0 lead.

Preston would get on the board with a touchdown to trail 14-7, however, Baker converted on a field goal before halftime to reclaim a two possession lead.

Out of halftime, Baker received the ball and drove down the field for a touchdown to go up 24-7. Preston scored on his first possession as well to bring the score within 10 points once again.

There would be no lead change as Baker closed the game outscoring Preston 15-7 to take the 39-21 victory and claim The Sanitizer Series title.

Melvin Gordon accounted for four touchdowns in the game.

Below is a recap of every Sanitizer Series matchup:

Week 1 – Madden 2019: Baker (1-0) defeats Preston (0-1) 17-11 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/dusty-baker-takes-sanitizer-series-opener-17-11/

Week 2 – NBA 2K18: Preston (1-1) defeats Baker (1-1) 93-47 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/preston-rolls-in-nba-2k-knotting-up-sanitizer-series/

Week 3 – MVP 2005: Baker (2-1) defeats Preston (1-2) 5-1 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/baker-defeats-preston-in-mvp-baseball-2005-5-1/

Week 4 – Rory McIlroy PGA Tour: Preston (2-2) defeats Baker (2-2) https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/news/preston-takes-down-baker-in-pga-by-14-shots/

Week 5 – Home Run Derby: Baker (3-2) defeats Preston (2-3) 12-1 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/baker-finds-groove-rolls-over-preston-in-home-run-derby-for-sanitizer-series-lead/

Week 6 – Sports Reporter Combine: Preston (3-3) defeats Baker (3-3) 2-0 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/preston-victorious-in-sports-reporter-combine-evens-sanitizer-series/

Week 7 – Ping Pong: Baker (4-3) defeats Preston (3-4) 3-0 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/local-sports/baker-sweeps-preston-in-ping-pong-to-retake-sanitizer-series-lead/

Week 8 – HORSE (THANKS MOMS): Preston (4-4) defeats Baker (4-4) 10-2 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/preston-rides-high-in-horse/

Week 9 – Backyard Mini Golf: Preston (5-4) defeats Baker (4-5) 49-46 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/preston-takes-lead-in-sanitizer-series-with-backyard-golf-victory/

Week 10 – Roller Hockey Shootout: Preston (6-4) defeats Baker (4-6) 2-1 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/preston-wins-hockey-shootout-extends-series-lead/

Week 11 – Cornhole: Baker (5-6) defeats Preston (6-5) 2-0 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/local-sports/baker-stays-alive-in-sanitizer-series-with-win-in-cornhole/

Week 12 – Mario Kart: Baker (6-6) defeats Preston (6-6) 42-31 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/sports/local-sports/baker-hangs-on-to-set-up-win-or-go-home-next-week-in-sanitizer-series/

Week 13 – Madden 2020: Baker (7-6) defeats Preston (6-7) 39-21

Courtesy to EA Sports for presenting Madden 20.