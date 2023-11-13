CISCO, Texas (BCH Sports) –
It was a beautiful call from the Cisco commentary. Julius profit and Cole Thompson have a playoff moment to remember.
The game winner advances the Loboes to the Area Round. They play New Deal this Friday in Sweetwater.
by: Carlos Rosado
Posted:
Updated:
