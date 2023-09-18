ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs outlasted the Stephenville Yellowjackets on Friday night to pick up their second victory in a row.

Quarterback Bear Meng played his best game since taking over the Bulldog’s offense.

He threw for 258 yards with a pair of touchdown passes, and he added 78 yards rushing and he scored a touchdown on the ground.

Meng started to show he could handle things in the second half against Lubbock Cooper, but he really took ownership of the offense in Friday night’s victory.

Meng said, “Ever since I got here it’s been a lot of learning the offense and learning my guys and their tendencies and what they do best, and how I can adapt to them, and how I can help my teammates win. Some plays aren’t even by design. It’s just being on the same page and getting it done and a lot of film goes into it.”

Clay Martin said, “I think he’s getting better. I think he’s more comfortable in the offense, and the game is slowing down each and every week. That’s what you are looking for, each and every week, is improvement. He’s definitely done that was the best performance, so far.”

Meng and the Bulldogs finish up non-district play this week at home.

They host the San Angelo Central Bobcats on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Bobcats are 1-3 so far this season.