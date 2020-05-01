Bengals release Andy Dalton after drafting Joe Burrow

Last Thursday, most people knew the Bengals were going to draft Heisman quarterback Joe Burrow, which they certainly did. So what does that mean for nine-year starter Andy Dalton?

Well, the Bengals announced yesterday they would release the three-time pro bowler allowing him to become a free agent.

Dalton was picked in the second round of the 2011 draft by Cincinnati and became the immediate starter.

He led the Bengals to the playoffs four straight years from 2011-2014 and won the AFC North division in 2013. In the same year, Dalton also broke the Bengals season record of passing yards in a season with 4,293 as well as passing touchdowns with 33.

The former TCU Horned Frog now goes to the free agent market. Some possible landing spots include the Patriots as a starter and the Redskins, Giants and Raiders as a backup.