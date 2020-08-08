Best young bullriders in Abilene for national finals

Eight-year-old Calf Rider Beau Webster said, “When you get ready, you nod your head and you lift and if it stops you spur.”

The Key City presented with the opportunity to crown young champions.

Arena Director Danny Malone said, “As they say, this is one of the toughest sports on dirt.”

The new Taylor Telecom Arena playing host this week for the Youth Bull Rider World Finals.

YBR Secretary Brittney Wacasey said, “This facility is amazing. The new arena is great to have, we’ve had nothing but good compliments from the parents and contestants and our vendors so everybody is really excited to be here.”

With athletes ages four to eighteen competing in six different rodeo events.

Malone said, “It’s a rough sport, these kids are very athletic. First off, for them to be here this week is a great accomplishment for every one of them.”

Guiton said, “It’s 99 percent mental and the rest is in your head. It’s a big mental game but, if you can get through that, you’ll do good.”

And despite the intense competition for securing a world championship, the kids are using the opportunity to rope in friendships along the way.

Wacasey said, “We have kids and parents that we only get to see once a year and we see them here in Abilene. You build relationships and friendships that last a lifetime.”

Fourteen-year-old Junior Bull Rider Clay Guiton said, “It’s awesome, it’s a lot different than any other sport. You compete against everybody but they’re also your friends and it’s just a really cool sport.”